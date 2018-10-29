Must Watch! Censored Lou Dobbs/Judicial Watch Report On Migrant Caravan Funding & Other Banned Videos

See the censored Lou Dobbs/Judicial Watch report on who’s funding the migrant caravan as well as other Infowars broadcast segments that have been banned by social media.

Share this link and these videos to join the fight against censorship.

World Exclusive: GAB Founder Responds To Synagogue Massacre & Lashes Out At The Lying MSM

VIDEO: Vice President Pence “Caravan Is A Leftist-Funded Invasion Force”

Censored Video: They Won’t Say Trump Was Hated By The Shooter

Infowars Full Coverage of Synagogue Massacre

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

