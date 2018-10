An NPC who’s been programmed to hate Ted Cruz was captured on film morphing into a literal demon as he tore campaign signs supporting the Texas senator’s re-election.

“I hate Ted Cruz. I hate Ted Cruz,” the NPC hisses, as he proceeds to destroy a person’s property in the Houston-area.

The video definitely helps portray liberals as calm, sane and rational…

