At the recent Trump rally in Cincinnati, Ohio Millie Weaver challenges some of the protesters to walk with her over to see if Trump supporters are as bad as the mainstream media says. After several attempts, Millie meets Marcos, a black American, who takes her up on the challenge.

Marcos believes President Trump and his supporters are racist and that if he goes inside the event he will be attacked and told to leave.

However, what ends up happening is amazing and will leave you speechless.

President Trump is succeeding at bringing America back to greatness, and the globalist authoritarians are panicking.