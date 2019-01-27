Must Watch! Hillary Clinton Signals 2020 Run As Deep State Moves Against Roger Stone Ahead of Trump Takedown

Image Credits: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Alex Jones breaks down the latest developments in the arrest and indictment of Trump advisor Roger Stone, and Infowars reporters are on the ground in Florida to bring you other critical content surrounding the Deep State’s efforts to take down Stone, and ultimately, President Trump himself.

For additional exclusive coverage, click the link below:

EXCLUSIVE: ROGER STONE SITS DOWN WITH INFOWARS TO DISCUSS POLITICAL WITCH HUNT AGAINST PRESIDENT TRUMP

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones the day after his arrest by Robert Mueller’s corrupt FBI to share his emergency message to Donald Trump and the American People.


