Must Watch: Infowarrior Calls Out Joe Biden's Ukraine Corruption At Campaign Stop

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden got heckled during a campaign stop in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday by a Infowars listener, who pointed out the former vice president’s Ukraine corruption and his lies about President Trump.

Once Biden began peddling thoroughly-debunked lies about Trump’s comment in 2015 when he said the southern border is bringing drugs, crime, and rapists, the off-camera Infowarrior decided to set the record straight.

“You hear what he said? He said I’m gonna take out those rapist Mexicans!” Biden told the audience.

“That’s a lie! That’s a lie, Joe! That’s a lie!” the Infowarrior shouted.

I love America! Infowars disrupts Sleepy Joe’s shindig! That’s a lie!

“Oh, it is a lie?” Biden asked him.

“Yeah,” the Infowarrior stated. “And it was your son in the Ukraine!” he continued as the crowd began to jeer.

“You’re the one that offered to withhold a billion dollars! The Council on Foreign Relations? ‘Son of a bitch, he got fired,’ right Joe? Remember that?” the man shouted.

“Trump is innocent! Infowars.com! INFOWARS.COM, JOE! You’ll never be president!” he added.

The protester appears to be the same courageous individual who called out Hillary Clinton during her book event in Austin, Texas, last month.

The confrontation comes a week after an irate voter called out Biden’s shady Ukraine corruption at an Iowa campaign stop, where Biden accused him being a “damn liar.”

Pure balderdash & falderal? Biden furious as man calls out his Ukraine-Burisma Biden family corruption.

