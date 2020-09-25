Must Watch: Joe Biden Says Trump Disrespects Troops -- But He Calls Them 'Stupid Bastards'

Video from 2016 has surfaced showing Joe Biden denigrate U.S. soldiers to their faces during a speech in the Middle East, calling them “stupid bastards” and “slow.”

“Notwithstanding what you might have heard about me,” Biden said, “one, I have very good judgement, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the Academy, I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Joe Biden, reportedly, called our troops "stupid bastards" and "slow." Share this with every Veteran and Military Servicemen and woman you know. He will take us all to war and sees them as pawns. pic.twitter.com/HkfzYXQdLI — Ali Alexander ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ali) September 25, 2020

Biden’s comments are remarkable given he hammered Trump in recent weeks over a now-debunked hit piece by The Atlantic claiming Trump had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018.

In fact, Biden made such a vicious attack ad based on The Atlantic’s fake news that Trump called him a “pathetic human being.”

“Pathetic Joe. He’s a pathetic human being to allow that to happen,” Trump said earlier this month. “But you know the good part? Now I can be really vicious. Once I saw that ad, I don’t have to be nice anymore.”

Don’t expect the same moral outrage by the media over Biden’s proven remarks the way they did for Trump.

As polls and support continue to come out with a leading advantage for Trump, Biden and his cohorts start getting desperate in Florida, and a worried Michael Bloomberg is on the march!

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!