Must Watch: Joe Biden Says Trump Disrespects Troops -- But He Calls Them 'Stupid Bastards'

Image Credits: @ali/Twitter.

Video from 2016 has surfaced showing Joe Biden denigrate U.S. soldiers to their faces during a speech in the Middle East, calling them “stupid bastards” and “slow.”

“Notwithstanding what you might have heard about me,” Biden said, “one, I have very good judgement, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the Academy, I just want you to know that. Clap for that, you stupid bastards.”

Biden’s comments are remarkable given he hammered Trump in recent weeks over a now-debunked hit piece by The Atlantic claiming Trump had referred to fallen troops as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018.

In fact, Biden made such a vicious attack ad based on The Atlantic’s fake news that Trump called him a “pathetic human being.”

“Pathetic Joe. He’s a pathetic human being to allow that to happen,” Trump said earlier this month. “But you know the good part? Now I can be really vicious. Once I saw that ad, I don’t have to be nice anymore.”

Don’t expect the same moral outrage by the media over Biden’s proven remarks the way they did for Trump.

