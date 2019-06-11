Must Watch: Jon Stewart Obliterates Congress During 9/11 Hearing

Former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Jon Stewart tore into Congress over their lack of initiative on the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.

Speaking before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on Tuesday, Stewart called the lawmakers “shameful” for not reauthorizing the compensation fund’s budget past 2020, and at times even broke down into tears.

“I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is…a filled room of 9/11 first responders and front on me, a nearly empty Congress. Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one…shameful,” Stewart told the committee.

Over half of the committee was present during Stewart’s remarks, mostly Democrats.

“You should be ashamed of yourselves for not being here,” he added. “Accountability appears to not be something that occurs in this chamber. Why this bill is not unanimous consent is beyond my comprehension.”

“More of these men and woman are going to get sick and they’re going to die, and I’m awfully tired of hearing this is a ‘New York issue,'” Stewart added. “Al-Qaeda didn’t shout ‘death to Tribeca.’ They attacked America.”