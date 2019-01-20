Must Watch: Mental Illness of Far-Left Women's March on Full Display

The 2019 Women’s March demonstration took place over the weekend in Washington D.C. and across the nation, and it was not without its disturbing moments.

Video captured throughout the event shows women threatening violence, cursing, hailing Iran and Islam, denigrating America, and demonizing Republicans.

This is mental illness. This is a Democrat. This is the left. Crazed feminazi asks counter-protesters to f*** her in the a**, turns on her own supporters, says she would shoot them all if she had a gun. And she is also a time-traveler…? So woke. So brave. #WomensWave pic.twitter.com/7jWV9iwZYz — Jacob Engels (@JacobEngels) January 20, 2019

First of several videos I will be releasing after spending today at Orlando Women's March. The insanity I encountered is par for the course in today's Democrat party. They want their opposition dead / aren't afraid to admit it. More soon. Assault, gay hate, violence. #WomensWave pic.twitter.com/0VRJGnAV4h — Jacob Engels (@JacobEngels) January 20, 2019

I just ran into this woman with a “America Was Never Great” sign at the Women’s March. Her reasoning was our treatment of gay people. She then told me that Iran is greater than the United States. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/uOfHG7rWJS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

A male feminist at the #WomensMarch threatened to KILL me for saying that abortion is murder. Is this the toxic masculinity the left warned about? pic.twitter.com/tJRcfJRaEL — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) January 20, 2019

Some signs at the marches appeared to disparage white males, while others said things like “Pussy is God,” “Sex Work is Work,” and “Welcome to the Bitchdom – We’re Done Being Quiet!”

A sign today at the Women’s March… I stan pic.twitter.com/9Aj2abCQwu — anna (@fanistonlife) January 20, 2019

“The Women’s March in Washington DC was a weird mix of male self-loathing and female self-pity. White men apologised for being white men, women advertised their vulnerability. It was identity politics on steroids.” Brendan O’Neill at today’s DC march:https://t.co/uhKX4lAFtq pic.twitter.com/gDTkEUpgOI — spiked (@spikedonline) January 19, 2019

The Women’s March has come under fire after the organizers like Sharia activist Linda Sarsour were found with ties to anti-Semitism and Louis Farrakhan, which has prompted several prominent Democrats to abandon their support for the group.

Can we burn the #WomensMarch and start again because it's been taken over by idiots?

pic.twitter.com/TaQjDzvPnI — John (@johntruman_) January 20, 2019

Asalam Wa Alaikum Women’s March San Diego! Here is Advocacy & Policy Coordinator Mejgan Afshan, along with four of our young community activist-turned-interns, addressing the crowd at the 3rd annual women’s march masha’Allah. ✊🏼✊🏿✊🏽✊🏻✊🏿 #NoBanNoWall… https://t.co/PpQgGxpKEK — CAIR SanDiego (@CAIRSanDiego) January 20, 2019

Big cheer just now when Linda Sarsour promoted the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) of Israel. The anti-Semitism is strong at today's Women's March. pic.twitter.com/E12ZfKueNX — Joshua Robbin Marks (@JoshMarks78) January 19, 2019

