Must Watch: Police Stand Down As Portland Falls To Chaos

Infowars was on the ground in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend to document Antifa and BLM’s violent weeks-long rioting and mayhem.

Footage from Friday and Saturday night shows local law enforcement struggled to contain the widespread violence, even with the assistance of Department of Homeland Security agents.

Intense street brawls erupted between Antifa/BLM militants and conservative groups when both factions tried to hold dueling rallies/demonstrations.

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez captured the latest developments as the clashes went on into the evening.

Large number of Portland ANTIFA back out for another night of protests in residential neighborhoods #NormandalePark pic.twitter.com/NEXfgHee3m — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

ANTIFA vehicle leading protest tells resident she can’t drive down the road due to ANTIFA marching through streets. Resident screams “I want to go the f*ck home!” as she drives away pic.twitter.com/oUMyXG3XHH — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

Portland police blocked the 47th bridge where ANTIFA were trying to cross so they’re now all carpooling to the next location. But not before trampling over several freshly manicured lawns throughout the neighborhood. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 23, 2020

Footage from Saturday afternoon shows brutal clashes between hundreds of Antifa and several conservative factions outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Huge fight has just broken out between Proud boys and ANTIFA in front of Justice Center in Portland pic.twitter.com/zleU0lhOIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA is losing this battle. pic.twitter.com/ADNAZ0SoVi — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA brought silly string and water guns. Proud boys brought mace and pepper balls pic.twitter.com/Vmzwlo8Fsa — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

ANTIFA burns American flag as another fight breaks out pic.twitter.com/2sf4l5gBIQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

Police and Department of Homeland Security Forces moved in after Antifa/BLM outnumbered the conservative factions present, which were the Proud Boys, Troops For Trump, and Blue Lives Matter protesters.

ANTIFA have backed a smaller group of proud boys into a parking garage pic.twitter.com/1e26JQxXNi — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 22, 2020

Action 7 heads to Portland for night 1 of riot coverage. ANTIFA marched through neighborhoods surrounding Irving Park, a place they deemed “the most racist neighborhood in Portland” and ended their night by destroying 3 police cars at the North Police Precinct.

