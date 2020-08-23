Must Watch: Police Stand Down As Portland Falls To Chaos

Infowars was on the ground in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend to document Antifa and BLM’s violent weeks-long rioting and mayhem.

Footage from Friday and Saturday night shows local law enforcement struggled to contain the widespread violence, even with the assistance of Department of Homeland Security agents.

Intense street brawls erupted between Antifa/BLM militants and conservative groups when both factions tried to hold dueling rallies/demonstrations.

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez captured the latest developments as the clashes went on into the evening.

Footage from Saturday afternoon shows brutal clashes between hundreds of Antifa and several conservative factions outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.

Police and Department of Homeland Security Forces moved in after Antifa/BLM outnumbered the conservative factions present, which were the Proud Boys, Troops For Trump, and Blue Lives Matter protesters.

Action 7 heads to Portland for night 1 of riot coverage. ANTIFA marched through neighborhoods surrounding Irving Park, a place they deemed “the most racist neighborhood in Portland” and ended their night by destroying 3 police cars at the North Police Precinct.

