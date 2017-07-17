WATCH: President Trump Rocks Cowboy Hat at 'Made in America' Event

President Trump donned a custom-made Stetson cowboy hat Monday at a “Made in America” event at the White house, where he vowed to pass legislation benefiting American businesses.

“I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth,” Trump stated at the event.

The president also signed a proclamation pledging to fight for legal and regulatory practices that benefit small businesses.

“That includes cracking down on the predatory online sales of foreign goods, which is absolutely killing our shoppers and our shopping centers,” Trump said.

The president posed for pictures with U.S.-made tractors and fire engines outside the White House, and showcased a baseball bat made by Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports.

“We want to build, create, and grow more products in our country using American labor, American goods, and American grit,” Trump said. “When we purchase products made in the USA, the profits stay here, the revenue stays here, and the jobs — maybe most importantly of all — they stay right here in the USA.”