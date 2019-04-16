Must Watch: The Soros-Smollett-AOC Network Explained

YouTube commentator Mr. Reagan breaks down the intricate web of treachery, corruption, propaganda, and race-baiting helmed by none other than billionaire globalist and Nazi collaborator George Soros.



(Click to enlarge)

Mr. Reagan, the YouTube personality that exposed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s casting call response that led to her running for office in New York, joins Alex Jones to drop another bombshell and release to true identity of the openly socialist representative’s secret handler behind the political scenes.