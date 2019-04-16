Must Watch: The Soros-Smollett-AOC Network Explained

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

YouTube commentator Mr. Reagan breaks down the intricate web of treachery, corruption, propaganda, and race-baiting helmed by none other than billionaire globalist and Nazi collaborator George Soros.


(Click to enlarge)

Mr. Reagan, the YouTube personality that exposed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s casting call response that led to her running for office in New York, joins Alex Jones to drop another bombshell and release to true identity of the openly socialist representative’s secret handler behind the political scenes.


Related Articles

Bombings in Sweden Up 30% From Last Year

Bombings in Sweden Up 30% From Last Year

Europewars Redirect
Comments
Hungary Accuses Sweden of "Trying to Force" Migrants Into Country

Hungary Accuses Sweden of “Trying to Force” Migrants Into Country

Globalism
Comments

YouTube Mistakenly Tags Notre Dame Fire Video As ‘9/11 Conspiracy’

Globalism
comments

Sweden Calls For Sanctions Against Countries That Refuse Migrants

Europewars Redirect
comments

Politcal Islam Dominates Indonesian Election

Globalism
comments

Comments