Must Watch: Trump Vows To Bring Troops Home In Epic, Emotional Speech

Why are we in endless wars in the Middle East?

When you look at the thousands of dead Americans, hundreds of thousands wounded, trillions spent and nothing but chaos left in the wake, you have to wonder why the controlled left and right are against President Trump, who’s fulfilling his campaign promises to bring the troops home.

In an epic moment during Trump’ MAGA rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, the president explained his decision to stop America’s endless wars by telling the crowd how difficult it is for him to inform families of fallen U.S. service members “their child has died.”

Keeping troops on guard to prevent Turkish incursion, Trump said, is an unnecessary risk of U.S. personnel.

“I have to sign these letters,” Trump described, saying it also was “very tough” to go to Dover Air Force Base to “meet the parents and families and wives and children, sisters and brothers” of fallen soldiers who arrive in coffins.

Trump is trying to get us out of these wars — but remember, last time a president tried to avoid an unnecessary war, he was killed.

Twitter, Facebook and Google are trying to suppress this video, but only you can help break the electronic Berlin wall. Share it with friends, family, and neighbors now!

Alex Jones breaks down the history behind and leading up to the withdrawal of US Troops from Syria.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!