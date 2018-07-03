Must Watch: Vaccines Are Poisoning Your Children

Del Bigtree joins the War Room to expose the dangers of forced vaccination.


Related Articles

Ten Year Old Drag Queen Celebrated By The Left

Ten Year Old Drag Queen Celebrated By The Left

Special Reports
Comments
Immigration Protester Foams At The Mouth And Yells At Female Reporter

Immigration Protester Foams At The Mouth And Yells At Female Reporter

Special Reports
Comments

NBC: Dems Reelin’ In Their Tears

Special Reports
Comments

Doctor Punished by ‘Pro-Choice’ Dems For Putting Patient Above Mandates

Special Reports
Comments

PREDICTION: ANTIFA And Globalists Will Launch Attack July 4th

Special Reports
Comments

Comments