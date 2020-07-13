'Mute White People' Button Appears on Instagram Stories

A new button appearing on Instagram reads, “mute white people.”

The Washington Examiner confirmed the button on Instagram Monday, following a tweet bringing attention to the GIF by conservative commentator Katie Pavlich.

“Instagram has a ‘mute white people’ button in stories,” Pavlich tweeted Monday.

Instagram has a “mute white people” button in stories 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GBDwqxqRAb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2020

