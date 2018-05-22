Mutiny: Over 100 Conservatives Call For Jim Jordan To Replace Speaker Ryan

A coalition of more than 100 conservatives sent a letter to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Monday urging him to replace outgoing Speaker Paul Ryan.

“There must be a real race for Speaker of the House. Now. No backroom deals. A real race, starting this spring, to make every incumbent and candidate commit on the record, as a campaign issue, whether they’ll vote to save the Swamp or drain it,” the letter reads.

“America needs you to declare yourself as a candidate for Speaker at once. We write to you on behalf of millions of Americans who want Congress to Drain the Swamp.”

“The present House Republican leadership has failed. It is part of the problem. You are the solution. This is your moment. We pray you will seize it, knowing that if you do, we will do everything we can to help you succeed,” the letter continues.

Jordan has been a vocal critic of Special Counsel Mueller’s phony Russia probe, and has repeatedly called for a second Special Counsel to investigate suspected wrongdoing within the DoJ and FBI, particularly when it comes to unlawful spying and FISA abuses.