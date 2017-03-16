Mutiny? VA Hospital in Florida Takes Down Portrait of President Trump

A Veterans Affairs hospital in Florida sensationally removed portrait photos of President Trump and Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin after Republican congressman and Army veteran Brian Mast demanded they be installed.

Accompanied by a group of local veterans, Mast brought portraits of Trump and Shulkin to the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center only for them to be removed hours later by management staff at the hospital.

The photos were removed because management, “could not authenticate the photos and they have to follow protocol,” according to Fox News.

A VA spokeswoman later said that the Congressman’s actions were “inappropriate” and that the portraits needed to come from the VA’s central office. No explanation was given for why the portraits hadn’t been installed anyway almost two months after President Trump’s inauguration.

Mast, who lost his legs in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan, appeared on Fox and Friends this morning to denounce the move.

“This is exactly what pisses people off about the government is they don’t have that kind of reactionary capability to just fix a problem immediately. Here we see they made an even bigger problem out of the situation,” he said.

“There is absolutely a political end to this,” added Mast, highlighting the fact that VA employee unions campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the election.

As we reported earlier this month, retired and active duty military personnel have launched a new initiative – Vets For Trump – to show support for President Trump in the face of constant efforts to undermine his administration by partisan elements of the intelligence community and other government bureaucracies.

The campaign is reminiscent of a similar movement back in 2013 when numerous active duty military personnel posted images of themselves in uniform on social media asserting that they would not be used as Al-Qaeda’s air force when the Obama administration was on the verge of using military action to support jihadist rebels in Syria.

