British city Hull has followed the growing European trend of dressing up anti-terror barriers as fun Christmas decorations in an effort to hide the “ugly barriers”, as the continent entrenches itself against a spate of radical Islamist terror attacks.

Because cast reinforced concrete has not traditionally been a recognised part of the Western Christmas aesthetic, many local authorities across Europe have taken steps to soften the visual impact of the anti-vehicle barriers, now made necessary to protect large gatherings of people from terror attacks.

While large gatherings of people of all kinds have been targeted by terrorists in recent years across Europe, the December 2016 attack against the Berlin Christmas market has provoked a particularly visible response after asylum seeker Anis Amri murdered a Polish lorry driver, hijacked his vehicle, and drove into the Christmas Celebration, killing 11.

Hull's anti-terror bollards wrapped up for Christmas https://t.co/oPhboeN3Yz — Hull Daily Mail (@hulldailymail) November 22, 2017

Breitbart London reported Saturday that many European nations including Germany and the Netherlands had taken to decorating and hiding the anti-terror blocks from view, either painting them bright colours to make them resemble Lego blocks or wrapping them in fabric so they look like gifts. The resemblance of some blocks to Lego and the responsibility the German chancellor has had for bringing the sudden surge of mass migration to Europe — and with it some believe a spike in radical Islamic Jihad — have led some to christen the defences ‘Merkel Lego’.

