‘My AR Is Ready For You Robert Francis’: Texas Rep Tweets At Beto After Debate, Twitter Explodes

A Texas state representative tweeted “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis” at Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke during Thursday night’s Democratic debates.

Texas Republican State Rep. Briscoe Cain was responding to O’Rourke’s contention that government will “take your AR-15” if he wins office and his gun control plan is implemented. The tweet has reportedly been deleted by Twitter.

Hell yes, we're gonna take your AR-15. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15. If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back. pic.twitter.com/cCEWkG6y0X — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

“If the high impact, high velocity round, when it hits your body, shreds everything inside of your body, because it was designed to do that, so that you would bleed to death on a battlefield, not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers,” the former Texas Rep. said during Thursday night’s debate. “When we see that being used against children, and in Odessa, I met the mother of a 15-year-old girl who was shot by an AR-15, and that mother watched her bleed to death over the course of an hour because so many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa and Midland. There weren’t enough ambulances to get to them in time, hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not gonna allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.”



Responding to Briscoe’s tweet later that night, O’Rourke called it a “death threat” and contended that the Texas state representative “shouldn’t own an AR-15.”

This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

To which Cain quickly responded:

You’re a child Robert Francis https://t.co/rU3WoYQFQV — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@BriscoeCain) September 13, 2019

