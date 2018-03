A mysterious celestial object known as Tabby’s Star has baffled astronomers for years since it was first observed.

Every so often, the star experiences dramatic ‘dips’ in brightness – but, it’s unclear what exactly is causing the phenomenon.

It has sparked countless possible explanations, from claims of an ‘alien megastructure’ to the more mundane hypothesis that now leads the discussion, which says its light is simply being blocked by dust.

