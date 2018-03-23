Mysterious ‘Broward Coward’ Posters Plastered All Over Sheriff’s HQ

On Friday morning, Broward County Sheriff officers woke up to their police headquarters littered in controversial “Broward Coward” posters.

The posters, which were photographed by Broward County residents early Friday morning included pictures of disgraced Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, controversial Deputy Sheriff Nezar Hamze (labeled as Deputy Hamas), and the infamous Broward County officer Scott Peterson with the caption, “Have you seen this Broward Coward?”

These posters appear to be an artistic and political reaction to the Broward County sheriff department’s poor handling of the Parkland school shooting, which left 17 people dead. Following the Valentine’s Day school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it was quickly revealed that officers under Sheriff Israel were called to the home of the shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, nearly 45 times prior to the school shooting.

Despite the fact that Nikolas Cruz’s instability, violent tendencies, and plans to carry out a school shooting were reported to the FBI twice prior to the massacre, law enforcement failed to properly investigate, and their failure to act have been directly attributed to the loss of life in Parkland, FL.

On the poster depicting Sheriff Israel, the text reads: “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BROWARD COWARD? GUILTY OF DERELICTION OF DUTY, INCOMPETENCE, FAILURE TO PROTECT YOUR CHILDREN.”

Following the shooting, it was revealed that school resource officer Scot Peterson was on campus at the time of the shooting, but chose to stand down and not engage the shooter inside the school as innocent children were gunned down. Peterson was quickly labeled a coward, and upon investigation, he was suspended by Sheriff Israel.

On the poster depicting Officer Scot Peterson, the text reads: “HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BROWARD COWARD? GUILTY OF DERELICTION OF DUTY, INCOMPETENCE, HIDING WHILE CHILDREN DIED.”

The middle poster contains an image of the highly controversial Islamic Deputy Sheriff Nezar Hamze, with text that reads: HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BROWARD COWARD? GUILTY OF PROMOTING TERRORISM, TRAINING JIHADIS, INFILTRATING LAW ENFORCEMENT.”

Deputy Hamze has come under fire and received national press for his association with the terror-tied Islamic advocacy group CAIR, and providing weapons training to jihadis at several terror-linked south Florida mosques. On the poster, Hamze is seen wearing an official Hamas head band while holding a weapon.

He is referred to on the poster as Deputy Nezar Hamas–a reference to the Middle East terrorist organization–and nods to him being a member of CAIR. CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations , is listed as a designated terrorist organization by a federal judge, the U.S. Attorney Generals office, and the Fifth Circuit Court of appeals as having direct ties to Hamas.

Hamas has also been classified as a designated terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department and is listed as a co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation HAMAS terror funding trial in 2008, which is the largest terrorism financing case in U.S. history.

In fact, one year after he was hired by Sheriff Israel, Nezar Hamze who is the regional coordinator for CAIR, a designated co-conspirator with a terrorist organization, co-sponsored a rally in Miami in which the Muslim attendees were encouraged by the event organizers to chant “We are jihad, we are Hamas” in downtown Miami. In other words, they were instructed to chant “We are Islamic terrorists who support terrorists.”

Upon seeing these posters, nearly 20 Broward County Sheriff’s officers responded to the headquarters to assess the situation. Some of the Broward County officers were caught on camera reacting with laughter, concern, disgust, and embarrassment.

It remains unknown whether the disgust and embarrassment displayed by the officers seen ripping the posters off their headquarters building was directed towards the posters, or Sheriff Scott Israel, who has become a laughingstock within his department, and in the American media, following revelations that he failed to prevent the Parkland school shooting.

At the bottom of each poster, the words “Loomer” and “Sabo” are printed, in an apparent reference to conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer, who has been investigating the Parkland school shooting, and renowned Hollywood street artist Sabo.

See the photos below