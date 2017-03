Microsoft has built a special customised version of Windows 10 for the Chinese government.

The operating system is available to consumers in China, but the country’s government hasn’t been overly keen on Windows.

It placed a ban on Windows 8 for government use in the aftermath of Edward Snowden’s NSA spying revelations, and partnered with Canonical in 2013 in an ultimately doomed effort to create a Windows alternative called Kylin.

Read more