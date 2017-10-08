Mysterious Note Of Vegas Killer Details Plan To Maximize Casualties

A note with calculations of where to aim to maximise casualties was found in the hotel room of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

The discovery, by police officers who stormed his room as last weekend’s massacre unfolded, was revealed in a TV interview.

Paddock, 64, killed 58 people from the 32nd floor room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which overlooked a crowd of more than 20,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in the Nevada city.

The hand-written note was found near a window that Paddock had smashed to fire on the crowd, and included calculations about where to aim to kill as many people as possible in the crowd, about 400 metres away from the hotel.

