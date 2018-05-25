Mysterious Wolf-like Creature Shot in Montana

Image Credits: ﻿KXLO Radio, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

A mysterious wolf-like creature is baffling biologists after it was recently shot in Montana.

Explanations range from it being an unknown type of hybrid wolf or even a creature not seen since the last Ice Age nearly 11,000 years ago.


“We have no idea what this was until we get a DNA report back,” said Bruce Auchly of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “It was near a rancher’s place, it was shot, and our game wardens went to investigate.”

“The whole animal was sent to our lab in Bozeman. That’s the last I ever heard of it.”

Like a wolf, the creature has long, grayish fur and an extended snout, but unlike a wolf, its ears are too large and its head and body are way too short.

“Several things grabbed my attention when I saw the pictures,” said Ty Smucker, a wolf management specialist. “The ears are too big. The legs look a little short. The feet look a little small, and the coat looks weird. There’s just something off about it.”

The news has fueled speculation it’s a “dogman,” a crypto-canid species said to roam the northwest.

What do you think it is? Leave a comment below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels
Twitter:


Related Articles

Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

Gunman In Oklahoma Restaurant Killed By Armed Civilian

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Signals Support for Two Gun Control Measures

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Hollywood Liberals Give Stormy Daniels Key to City & Defend MS-13

U.S. News
Comments

SPYGATE: Trump Says Comey Was “Terrible And Corrupt”; “Inflicted Great Pain”

U.S. News
Comments

Rod Rosenstein to Face Off with GOP Lawmakers Amid Questions About FBI Informant

U.S. News
Comments

Comments