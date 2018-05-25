Mysterious Wolf-like Creature Shot in Montana

A mysterious wolf-like creature is baffling biologists after it was recently shot in Montana.

Explanations range from it being an unknown type of hybrid wolf or even a creature not seen since the last Ice Age nearly 11,000 years ago.



“We have no idea what this was until we get a DNA report back,” said Bruce Auchly of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. “It was near a rancher’s place, it was shot, and our game wardens went to investigate.”

“The whole animal was sent to our lab in Bozeman. That’s the last I ever heard of it.”

Like a wolf, the creature has long, grayish fur and an extended snout, but unlike a wolf, its ears are too large and its head and body are way too short.

“Several things grabbed my attention when I saw the pictures,” said Ty Smucker, a wolf management specialist. “The ears are too big. The legs look a little short. The feet look a little small, and the coat looks weird. There’s just something off about it.”

The news has fueled speculation it’s a “dogman,” a crypto-canid species said to roam the northwest.

