Julian Assange shouted “resist” and yelled a message to the Trump administration as he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy by UK police.

“Resist… they must resist! You can resist! The UK can resist! Is this what the Trump administration has come to? UK must resist!” Assange is heard shouting.

Assange also appeared to be carrying a copy of Gore Vidal’s History of the National Security State.

“RNN Senior Editor Paul Jay and the acclaimed essayist, screenwriter and novelist Gore Vidal discuss the historical events that led to the establishment of the massive military-industrial-security complex and the political culture that gave us the Imperial Presidency,” reads a description of the book.

Furthermore, Goodreads lists the following as the top quote from the book, which may shed light on what message Assange was trying to send during his arrest:

“The Federalist Papers are very clear. Whenever one of the founding fathers and one of the people who was inventing the Constitution, they start to get apoplectic at the mention of Athens, the mention of Pericles, the mention of democracy. They go on and on about mobs, and we don’t want this, and we don’t want that. We’re an oligarchy of the well-to-do. We were at the very beginning, when the Constitution was made, and we’re even more so now.”

After Ecuador revoked his asylum status, the Wikileaks founder was arrested by British police on Thursday, apparently at the behest of the United States which charged Assange with computer hacking over a 2010 incident.

However, Assange is facing court in the UK first, but if he’s extracted to the US, he will face charges up to five years of prison unless more serious charges are added.