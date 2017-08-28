Mystery 'Chemical Mist' Forces Evacuation of Popular UK Tourist Beach

Packed tourist hotspot Beachy Head was evacuated and 238 people “decontaminated” in hospital after a mystery “chemical mist” blew in from the sea.

Hundreds more beachgoers were left suffering stinging eyes and breathing difficulties after fleeing the East Sussex coast this afternoon.

Dramatic pictures show the unusual smog lingering above the sea before moving inland towards revellers enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend weather at about 5pm on Sunday.

RT TheSun "Beachy Head chemical cloud continues as thousands head to the coast despite warnings … pic.twitter.com/f85dYvDvHI" — Dak (@dak2zeke) August 28, 2017

Read more