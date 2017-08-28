Mystery 'Chemical Mist' Forces Evacuation of Popular UK Tourist Beach

Image Credits: @dak2zeke / Twitter.

Packed tourist hotspot Beachy Head was evacuated and 238 people “decontaminated” in hospital after a mystery “chemical mist” blew in from the sea.

Hundreds more beachgoers were left suffering stinging eyes and breathing difficulties after fleeing the East Sussex coast this afternoon.

Dramatic pictures show the unusual smog lingering above the sea before moving inland towards revellers enjoying the Bank Holiday weekend weather at about 5pm on Sunday.

Read more


Related Articles

US Navy Recovers Remains of All 10 Sailors Killed In USS John S. McCain Collision

US Navy Recovers Remains of All 10 Sailors Killed In USS John S. McCain Collision

World News
Comments
University Accuses Student of "Islamophobia" For Mocking ISIS

University Accuses Student of “Islamophobia” For Mocking ISIS

World News
Comments

5-year-old Girl Taken From Christian Family, Given to Muslims, Forced to Learn Arabic

World News
Comments

Famed Theater Ends 34-Year Tradition Of Showing ‘Gone With The Wind’ Because It’s ‘Insensitive’

World News
Comments

Saudi police probe viral video of woman driving

World News
Comments

Comments