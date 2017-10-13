Mystery: Injured Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos Vanishes

The “hero” Mandalay Bay security guard shot during the Las Vegas massacre last week has vanished after bailing on several media interviews Thursday.

But when it came time for Campos to tell his side of the story, he was nowhere to be found.

Media scrum tonight as we learn security officer shot in Vegas attack, Jesus Campos’ whereabouts are unknown. pic.twitter.com/Jk09tRlPsX — Stephanie Wash (@WashNews) October 13, 2017

The president of Campos’ worker’s union, the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, said he vanished from one moment to the next.

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” the union president reportedly told the media.

Asked why Campos did not appear on his show, host Sean Hannity indicated, “He [Campos] cancelled.”

Campos was set to fill in the blanks on many unanswered questions surrounding how the event played out.

He was at the center of controversy after law enforcement issued a dramatic shift in the timeline of the Vegas narrative, initially claiming Campos was a “hero” for disrupting Paddock 10 minutes after he unloaded gunfire onto a crowd of 20,000 country music concertgoers.

However, one week later police revealed Campos did not interrupt Paddock’s rampage, and instead was shot as he approached the shooter’s 32nd-story room a full six minutes before the shooting began.

On Tuesday, an MGM Resorts International representative said the organization, which owns Mandalay Bay, took issue with police’s version of events.

“We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate,” said MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong.

On Thursday, MGM revised its criticism of the narrative to say they were “confident” police weren’t giving accurate details, stating Paddock fired onto the crowd merely 40 seconds after Campos reported being shot. Here’s their statement in full.

“Although we prefer not to comment on the details of the investigation, we are issuing this statement to correct some of the misinformation that has been reported. The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have. We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor. We will continue to work with law enforcement as we have from the first moments of this tragedy as they work toward developing an accurate timeline.”

On Wednesday, independent journalist Laura Loomer went to Campos’ home in Manor, Nevada, where she encountered a private armed security firm guarding the house, but was unable to contact Campos.

Investigative Journalist Laura Loomer visits Mandalay Bay "Hero" Security Guard Jesus Campos @ His House @miketokes https://t.co/6L0T6ADzPa — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 12, 2017

Loomer again paid Campos a visit Thursday after his mysterious disappearance following his cancellation of various media interviews, but a woman who answered the door claimed, “I have to go. We can’t talk about stuff right now,” possibly due to a gag order.

According to Loomer, a Las Vegas PD and FBI press conference set for Friday was closed to independent media who did not possess “credentials.”

In other words: Because we are afraid of the truth and want to control the narrative and questions, we are not letting ind. journalists in. https://t.co/ry1ZE6BnfM — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) October 13, 2017

I'm listening through the door since @LVMPD won't let me inside the press conference. @Sheriff_LVMPD just said "no questions". Wonder why. 🤔 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 13, 2017

Currently Campos whereabouts are still unknown.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735