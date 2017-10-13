Mystery: Injured Mandalay Bay Security Guard Jesus Campos Vanishes

The “hero” Mandalay Bay security guard shot during the Las Vegas massacre last week has vanished after bailing on several media interviews Thursday.

Jesus Campos, the security officer shot in the leg by alleged gunman Stephen Paddock, was scheduled for five television interviews Thursday night, including one with Fox News’ Sean Hannity and ABC News.

But when it came time for Campos to tell his side of the story, he was nowhere to be found.

The president of Campos’ worker’s union, the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America, said he vanished from one moment to the next.

“We were in a room and we came out and he was gone,” the union president reportedly told the media.

Asked why Campos did not appear on his show, host Sean Hannity indicated, “He [Campos] cancelled.”

Campos was set to fill in the blanks on many unanswered questions surrounding how the event played out.

He was at the center of controversy after law enforcement issued a dramatic shift in the timeline of the Vegas narrative, initially claiming Campos was a “hero” for disrupting Paddock 10 minutes after he unloaded gunfire onto a crowd of 20,000 country music concertgoers.

However, one week later police revealed Campos did not interrupt Paddock’s rampage, and instead was shot as he approached the shooter’s 32nd-story room a full six minutes before the shooting began.

On Tuesday, an MGM Resorts International representative said the organization, which owns Mandalay Bay, took issue with police’s version of events.

“We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publicly, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate,” said MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong.

On Thursday, MGM revised its criticism of the narrative to say they were “confident” police weren’t giving accurate details, stating Paddock fired onto the crowd merely 40 seconds after Campos reported being shot. Here’s their statement in full.

“Although we prefer not to comment on the details of the investigation, we are issuing this statement to correct some of the misinformation that has been reported. The 9:59 p.m. PDT time was derived from a Mandalay Bay report manually created after the fact without the benefit of information we now have. We are now confident that the time stated in this report is not accurate. We know that shots were being fired at the festival lot at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after, the time Jesus Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. Metro officers were together with armed Mandalay Bay security officers in the building when Campos first reported that shots were fired over the radio. These Metro officers and armed Mandalay Bay security officers immediately responded to the 32nd floor. We will continue to work with law enforcement as we have from the first moments of this tragedy as they work toward developing an accurate timeline.”

On Wednesday, independent journalist Laura Loomer went to Campos’ home in Manor, Nevada, where she encountered a private armed security firm guarding the house, but was unable to contact Campos.

Loomer again paid Campos a visit Thursday after his mysterious disappearance following his cancellation of various media interviews, but a woman who answered the door claimed, “I have to go. We can’t talk about stuff right now,” possibly due to a gag order.

According to Loomer, a Las Vegas PD and FBI press conference set for Friday was closed to independent media who did not possess “credentials.”

Currently Campos whereabouts are still unknown.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Joy Villa: 'Straight Up Prostitution Is How Hollywood Is Run These Days'

Joy Villa: ‘Straight Up Prostitution Is How Hollywood Is Run These Days’

U.S. News
Comments
Newsweek Uses Accused Pedophile Dennis Hastert to Attack Trump

Newsweek Uses Accused Pedophile Dennis Hastert to Attack Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Admin Will Cease Paying Critical Obamacare Subsidies

U.S. News
Comments

Video: CNN Fantasizes About Removing Trump From Office

U.S. News
Comments

Cheap Labor, Open Borders Swamp Embraces Trump’s DHS Pick: ‘Experience Being Valued over Outsiders’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments