Mystery: Pimple Vanishes From Gabbard's Face Mid-Debate

A disappearing zit on the chin of Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has sparked controversy as many are blaming NBC for possibly manipulating video to make her look bad during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

Watch below as the blemish suddenly evaporates into thin air while Gabbard is answering a debate question:

TMZ was first to point out the phenomenon as well as the first outlet to get a response from Gabbard herself, who said, “That wasn’t there at all yesterday, and then to see it disappear was very strange.”

When asked if she felt anything, Tulsi responded, “No. That was all on camera. I think somebody’s got to launch an investigation to get to the bottom of this.”

Images from the event show Gabbard never had any sort of blemish or zit on her chin during the debate, so how did it get on NBC’s live feed?

See images from the debate below:

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Despite the apparent political attack, Gabbard won the debate according to a Drudge Report poll and Google search results.