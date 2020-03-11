Mystery: UK Chancellor's Budget Folder Changes Red to Green in Odd Video

Prior to UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak presenting his first budget package Wednesday, TV viewers were questioning why a folder he was seen carrying magically changed color from red to green.

On Wednesday, keen Sky News viewers noticed a red binder reading “Chancellor of the Exchequer” carried by Sunak as he walked down Downing Street changed instantly into a green binder after he passed a vehicle.

As #Budget2020 is upon us, is it strange that I’m extremely preoccupied with the Chancellors Rishi Sunak magically changing folder colour. Watch closely. pic.twitter.com/kDDkivasg5 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 11, 2020

Here’s another view:

It's Budget Day and everyone is waiting for the Chancellor's first budget announcement. More importantly though, how does Rishi Sunak make his folder change colour #Budget2020 #skynews #budget pic.twitter.com/shS3NUQe1Q — Major Recruitment (@MajorRec1) March 11, 2020

Notably, the folder changes color just before the Sky News reporter mentions a “green” budget:

“It’s a critical year for tackling climate change and the government is committed to reaching net zero by 2050, but how much will coronavirus impact what many believe would be a green budget?”

This photo, from Sunday, March 8, shows Sunak carrying what appears to be the same folder:

Theories soon began swirling on social media, with many unsure what to make of the sudden color shift.

One person suggested it could be some mischievous video editor.

You can see it’s still red through the car window. My guess is that some mischievous imp has had fun in a video editor, repainting it green as it emerges the other side. https://t.co/Ld5GXbswh9 pic.twitter.com/GvRzuKt14u — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 11, 2020

The £600 billion budget is meant to power the UK through “a decade of growth for everybody,” according to the chancellor, and also addresses economic concerns over the coronavirus.

More on this as it develops…



