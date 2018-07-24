MYSTERY: Was Hillary wearing ‘Life Alert’ emergency device during NYC appearance?

She’s fallen before and she’s needed help getting up.

Maybe that’s why Hillary Clinton appeared to be wearing a Life Alert emergency button necklace during her recent appearance in New York City.

Twitter user @ComfortablySmug posted a photo of Clinton posing with a fan while she was in Central Park for the Ozy Fest:

Look at a zoomed-in version, focusing on the necklace:

Here’s another angle:

The Twitter user then noted the necklace looked very similar to the Life Alert emergency device made famous for the “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” commercials:

Is that what she was really wearing?

During her remarks, Clinton again complained of exhaustion, resulting from protesting President Trump.

Now, she’s never alone, thanks to Life Alert.


