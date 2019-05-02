MythBusters Host Triggered, Calls Black MAGA Supporter White Supremacist

A former co-host of the popular Discovery Channel show MythBusters went into a Trump Derangement syndrome meltdown on social media over the weekend, accusing a black Trump supporter of white supremacy.

In a heated verbal altercation, former show host Adam Savage accused the black man of wanting to celebrate white supremacy for simply contending that wearing a MAGA hat in San Francisco would elicit hate.

“Walk down the streets of San Francisco in a MAGA hat then tell me who is hateful,” the man, who goes by the handle @WebsterGladwin, commented on one of Savage’s posts, to which the ex-Mythbuster replied, “Oh snowflake, I’m so sorry you don’t feel safe when you parade your desire to celebrate white supremacy, bring black coal, deny global warming, and take control of women’s bodies. That must be HARD for you.”

Walk down the streets of San Francisco in a MAGA hat then tell me who is hateful. — Concerned Citizen☄️ (@WebsterGladwin) April 27, 2019

Oh snowflake, I’m so sorry you don’t feel safe when you parade your desire to celebrate white supremacy, bring back coal, deny global warming, and take control of women’s bodies. That must be HARD for you. https://t.co/5queSLaWNJ — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

Ironically, Savage’s random burst of Trump derangement syndrome came after he penned a lengthy tweet screed claiming he didn’t lump “Conservative voters” in with his hatred towards the GOP.

Sorry. It’s not a lack of understanding. It’s a bad faith misinterpretation. And THAT’s the GOP platform: bad faith is the only kind of faith they actually possess. (Again- I’m trashing the party, not conservative voters). https://t.co/vYE3leUZMc — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

When one person asked why conservative voters were excluded, Savage claimed he respected their opinions and would never “insult them.”

I believe that most people truly, sincerely, want a better world for themselves & their children, their family, their friends & neighbors. And that they vote based on that. If they’ve been unwittingly convinced that the GOP stands for that across the board, i don’t insult them… — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

I simply want to gently help them see the vision I have for the kind of world I want to live in: one in which none go hungry, none live in fear of losing a job/apartment/house/job because they caught a cold and can’t afford the time or $ to see a doctor. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

I want a society in which the color of skin or native language or gender don’t affect the daily lives of its citizens for better or worse. If i lump every conservative voter into my critique of the party I’m painting the world with a very broad brush. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

Now, if they’re voting for the GOP because they think that their whiteness is something they deserve along with its societal trappings, then they can go to hell. But in general, I feel it’s important to separate the voters from the party. They are distinct. — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) April 27, 2019

In 2017, Savage, who is supposedly dedicated to facts and scientific evidence, also busted the pesky myth claiming there are only two genders.