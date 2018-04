Opioid overdose deaths in Onondaga County dropped 36 percent in 2017.

The Onondaga County Health Department reported 91 people died of opioid overdoses last year, down from 142 deaths in 2016. The number of opioid deaths in the county more than tripled between 2012 and 2016.

Opioids are drugs that include heroin, fentanyl and prescription painkillers such as hydrocodone. Of the 91 opioid overdose deaths in 2017, 64 involved a prescription opioid, either alone or in combination with other drugs.

Read more