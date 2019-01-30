NAACP Blames President Donald Trump for Alleged Racist, Homophobic Attack on Actor Jussie Smollett

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Persons (NAACP), the country’s most influential civil rights organization, has blamed President Donald Trump for Tuesday morning’s attack on actor Jussie Smollett.

The Empire star was allegedly attacked by two men wearing ski masks in the early hours of Jan. 29 in Chicago. TMZ first reported that Smollett had identified the two attackers as white, and that he had told police that they had yelled, “This is MAGA country!”.

However, the Chicago Police Department has disputed that he told them that, at least initially, or identified the race of the attackers, who allegedly used racist and homophobic language and placed a rope around Smollett’s neck. The Daily Beast reported that Chicago police said the race and gender of the alleged assailants remained unknown.

Additionally, in their initial report, Jussie Smollett did not tell police his attackers yelled “MAGA.” Chicago Police PIO added: “I’m not saying it’s not true. He could have remembered later, but he did not tell officers that in the initial report.” 2/2 — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 29, 2019

MORE: Chicago PD says detectives did a follow-up, supplemental interview with Jussie Smollett, where he did in fact tell police his attackers yelled “MAGA country.” — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) January 29, 2019

Read more



William Gheen joins Alex Jones to beg the question: will Ann Coulter run against President Trump for the 2020 election to drum up support for the policies and causes true conservatives care about?