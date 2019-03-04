Nadler And Schiff's Treasonous Witch Hunt

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that he will submit over 60 document requests to the White House and Justice Department in a bid to keep the witch hunt going as Mueller’s expectantly disappointing investigation comes to a close.

Of course, when it comes to the investigation of the Clintons’ mountain of evidence detailing Russian collusion, blatant threats to national security and even Bill Clinton’s sick affair in the Oval Office that lead to an impeachment debacle, Jerry Nadler could be counted on to steer those investigations off course.

Just how far Schiff and Nadler will overreach their authority to satisfy a handful of Trump critics in comparison to the millions of Trump supporters will become apparent in the coming weeks.