Nadler Attacks Attorney General Barr Over 'Spying' Claims: 'Complete and Total Nonsense'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said the notion that the U.S. government spied on President Trump’s campaign is “complete and total nonsense.”

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Nadler said “spying is a loaded word” and Attorney General William Barr should not have used that term to characterize the investigation of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He said the Federal Bureau of Investigation acted correctly in obtaining Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to wiretap onetime Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“The FBI followed procedure, they got a FISA warrant, they properly did it. In fact, deputy attorney general [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein signed off on one of the renewals of that FISA warrant,” Nadler said. “ … That’s not spying. Spying is a loaded word and the attorney general should not have used that.”

