Nadler Calls Antifa Violence A 'Myth'

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

In a perfect example of the disconnect between Ivory tower Democrats and reality, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) gave a shocking answer when writer-producer Austen Fletcher asked him if he would disavow Antifa violence in cities like Portland.

After a brief pause, Nadler said it was a “myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.”

To which Fleccas replies: “Sir, there’s videos everywhere online. There’s fires and riots and they’re throwing fireworks at federal officers. DHS is there. Look online.”

“Meanwhile the whole city’s on fire and they’re trying to burn down the courthouse.”


The stunning exchange – tweeted by Eric Trump with the caption “This is the Democratic party in 2020,” comes after Portland enters its 60th day of protests which have turned violent on multiple occasions and have prominently included local Antifa.


Apparently Nadler didn’t get the briefing on that.


Meanwhile, Portland police just recovered four loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails in a local park after responding to reports of shots fired.

