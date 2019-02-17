Nadler (D) Suggests a Dem President Can Seize Guns After Trump’s National Emergency Precedent

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D., N.Y.) on Friday suggested a future Democratic president could confiscate citizens’ guns based on the precedent of President Donald Trump’s national emergency announcement regarding the border wall.

Nadler, the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” to discuss Trump’s announcement earlier in the morning. Trump declared it “necessary” to build the wall on the southern border.

Host Chris Cuomo asked Nadler if enough Republicans would come out against Trump, prompting him to say, “I think so” and that he believes Republicans are terrified of unintended consequences. He speculated about other hypothetical national emergencies if a Democrat were to win in 2020.

“If the president can declare an emergency today on this nonsense, on this, the Democratic president can decide that, as you mentioned, the 40,000 people a year killed in this country is a crisis. And why don’t we take everybody’s guns away? Or force everybody to register their guns, or ban all assault rifles, or do all of that without congressional approval?” Nadler said. “This opens up tyranny or dictatorship.”

