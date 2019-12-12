Nadler Flees Reporters Over Simple Questions

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) refused to answer questions from Fire Power Host Will Johnson during a recess at the impeachment hearing Thursday.

Be sure to watch and share Johnson’s groundbreaking work holding the swamp’s politicians accountable to the American voter:

Congressman Doesn’t Deny Hearsay



Congressman Carson (D-Ind.) deflects Johnson’s questions about President Trump.

See How Dems Run From Hardball Questions

Be sure not to miss War Room Host Owen Shroyer’s exploits during his travels to spread Infowars’ pro-human message:

Owen Shroyer Destroys Times Square



Infowars host of the War Room takes to the streets of Manhattan.

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!