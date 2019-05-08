Nadler Scowls Upon Learning President Trump Invoked Executive Privilege Over Mueller Report

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.J.) didn’t appear pleased as he read a White House letter revealing that President Trump will invoke executive privilege to prevent release of the unredacted Mueller report.

A picture taken of Nadler reading the White House letter Wednesday captures his frustration as the Trump administration made clear they would not break the law to release the unredacted Mueller report and its underlying materials.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler reads news that President Donald Trump will invoke executive privilege before a mark-up hearing where members may vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. 📷: @somogettynews pic.twitter.com/LmjFH3IQ2I — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) May 8, 2019

The White House indicated Trump would use his executive privilege after the Democrat-led committee voted Wednesday to hold Attorney William Barr in contempt of Congress.

In the letter, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made it clear that Trump had no choice but to invoke his executive privilege in the face of Democrats’ attempts to demonize Barr over his handling of the report’s release.

Statement on Executive Privilege pic.twitter.com/6ujCZDnMC0 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 8, 2019

Nadler responded, claiming the Democrats were entitled to all the underlying documents related to the Mueller report, including the millions of pages of materials provided by the White House.

“In response to our latest good-faith offer, the Department abruptly announced that if we move forward today, it would ask President Trump to invoke what it refers to as a protective assertion of executive privilege on all of the materials subject to our subpoena. Just minutes ago, it took that dramatic step,” Nadler said before the committee.

“Let me be clear: The information we are requesting is entirely within our legal rights to receive and is no different from what has been provided to Congress on numerous occasions, going back nearly a century.”

