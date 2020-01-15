Nadler Tells Senate They're "On Trial," Pelosi Says "Dismissal Is Cover-Up"

During a Wednesday press conference where Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) named seven “impeachment managers” for the upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate, Pelosi and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) warned the Senate not to “cover-up” for Trump.

“Dismissal is cover-up,” Nancy Pelosi said, referring to a resolution signed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) calling for the dismissal of the two articles of impeachment.

Pelosi then asked Nadler to speak and he accused President Trump of “breaking the law,” of “trying to cheat” in the 2020 election and of “violating the Constitution in every single way.”

Nadler also had a message for the Senate, saying if they don’t play by the House’s rules, Senators are “engaging in an unconstitutional and disgusting cover-up,” and warning them that “The Senate is on trial as well as the president.”

“Does the Senate conduct the trial according to the Constitution to vindicate the Republic? Or does the Senate participate in the president’s crimes by covering them up,” Nadler said, concluding his remarks.

Read a transcript of Nadler’s statement below:

There is an overwhelming case, beyond any reasonable doubt that the president betrayed the country by withholding federal funds appropriated by Congress, breaking the law in doing so, in order to extort a foreign government into intervening in our election to embarrass… or to try to embarrass a potential political opponent of his. There’s overwhelming evidence of that. We couldn’t wait because… I mean some people said, ‘We’ll take the election take care of it.’ He’s trying to cheat in that election. So it is essential that we bring this impeachment to stop the president from trying to rig — well not from trying, he tried — from rigging the next election. It made sense to wait a while as more evidence piled up, but we have to proceed because the integrity of the election is at stake. Let me add one other thing. This is a test to the Constitution. The president’s conduct violates the Constitution in every single way. The Senate is intended by the Constitution to conduct a fair trial. The American people know that in a trial you permit witnesses, you present the evidence. If the Senate doesn’t permit the introduction of all relative witnesses and of all documents that the House wants to introduce because the House is the prosecutor here, then the Senate is engaging in an unconstitutional and disgusting cover-up. The Senate is on trial as well as the president. Does the Senate conduct the trial according to the Constitution to vindicate the Republic? Or does the Senate participate in the president’s crimes by covering them up.

Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!