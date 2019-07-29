Nadler's Pointless Coup Attempt

Jerry Nadler and his posse just won’t let it die.

Scurrying from their rat’s nest of hubris laced droppings, the fools press on with a manufactured impeachment narrative of smoke and mirrors.

Nadler is pushing what should be seen as nothing less than a coup of the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats are utilizing a manufactured Steele Dossier to unleash a special counsel filled with Democrat lawyers and donors devoted to Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 and lead by an oblivious figurehead engineered to force a sitting President to either face a bogus impeachment proceeding or challenge the entire operation and be labeled an obstructionist.

Meanwhile, Russia “donated” $145 million to the Clinton Foundation and paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for a 30-minute speech while Hillary transferred 20% of US uranium to Russia….and Trump colluded with Russia?

And when President Trump had reached his boiling point, like any sitting President would under these circumstances, he may or may not have asked White House Lawyer Don McGahn to fire Mueller.

And now that shoe is dropping in the case of a criminal manufactured coup by the Democratic party and intelligence officials.

Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution states that “…the President will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of their ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

It’s simple, President Trump can’t obstruct the rigged investigation of a manufactured conspiracy.

There was nothing to obstruct.

The investigation itself is criminal, thus President Trump had every right under the Constitution to proceed with protecting the Executive Office and future Presidents from such a heinous criminal coup attempt.

Nadler and his posse should face charges of high treason if there is any justice left in the United States.