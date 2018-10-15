NAFTA Woes: Mexico Concerned Over Canada Steel Tariffs - Source

Image Credits: Bloomberg / Contributor / Getty.

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on Monday discussed his concerns about new Canadian tariffs on steel during a call with Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, a Canadian government source said.

Guajardo said last week he rejected Canada’s move to impose new quotas and tariffs on imports of seven categories of steel from many countries, including Mexico, and would press Ottawa for an exemption.

“This issue was discussed, certainly. Their position has been made known,” said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. The source did not give further details.

