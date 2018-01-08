Nancy Pelosi Calls Jewish Stephen Miller a "White Supremacist"

Nancy Pelosi’s official team Twitter page claimed top Trump adviser Stephen Miller is a white supremacist who needs to be removed.

The bigoted world view that Bannon pushed remains at the WH. White supremacists still have the ear of Trump and are shaping national policy through their hate-filled lenses. Yes, that means Stephen Miller who must be removed. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2018

Conservative outlet PragerU was quick to inform Pelosi of one glaring issue with the claim… Miller is Jewish.

The tweet, sent Sunday, received backlash from users who told Nancy to “just go away,” “retire please” and “the race card is boring.”

Nancy, just go away please. You are an embarrassment to yourself, your gender, your party and your country. Give it up, already. — I'm_For_Truth (@Sola_Veritas) January 8, 2018

Oh Lord. Retire please. — PaulAnn (@murray2147) January 8, 2018

The race card is boring, @TeamPelosi — B.T. Samuel (@JustBeaTee) January 8, 2018

Pelosi and other top Democrats have a history of playing the race card, specifically using the term “white supremacist” to attack conservatives in the age of Trump.

In August 2017 Pelosi called a group of minorities, who were holding a “Patriot Prayer Rally” in San Francisco, white supremacists.

Pelosi also called former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon a white supremacist, despite the fact he is also Jewish.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) followed Pelosi’s lead.

Brown echoed Pelosi’s race-baiting by saying, “I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist, and [senior White House adviser] Stephen Miller seems to be. And I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House,” according to Huffington Post.

Liberal icon Tariq Nasheed said in September of 2017 that Ben Shapiro, also Jewish, is a “suspected white supremacist.”

Suspected white supremacist Ben Shapiro, who tries to mask his racist rhetoric by claiming to be jewish, is in Berkeley now #BenAtBerkeley — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 14, 2017

The primary motive of these racial attacks is to take down Donald Trump, and nobody has been hit with more false claims of racism than POTUS himself.

From The New York Times, to The Atlantic, to the LA Times and countless others, the MSM has relentlessly pushed this fake news narrative.