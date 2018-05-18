Nancy Pelosi Defends MS-13 from Donald Trump’s Mean Words

The game today is taking people out of context. Especially if your name is Trump and the topic is MS-13 (see Sarah Huckabee Sanders Hits Media, Describes Exactly How MS-13 Are Animals and Chuck Schumer Sides with MS-13 Over President Donald Trump). So let’s play. Nancy Pelosi is criticizing Donald Trump for calling MS-13 animals. So obviously that means she’s defending the violent gang.

We believe, some of us that are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service, that we’re all God’s children. There’s a spark of divinity in every person on earth and that we all have to recognize that. As we respect the dignity and worth of every person. And as we recognize our responsibilities with that spark of divinity within us. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> And so when the President of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, ‘These aren’t people, these are animals,’ you have to wonder: does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person? ‘These are not people, these are animals.’ The President of the United States.

People in MS-13 are in fact animals. Wait, that’s not fair. Animals wouldn’t butcher and behead someone for funsies. Animals wouldn’t gang rape young girls. Demonic shitbags, however, would. So if Nancy is bothered about gang-members being called “animals” some suggestions:

Maybe Nancy was too busy sucking on poison to get the full context. Maybe like her pal Chuck Schumer, she wants to continue spreading the lie Trump was referring to ALL illegal immigrants. Or just immigrants. No. Whatever cray cray’s excuse, Nancy “I love abortion” Pelosi has no ground to stand upon when it comes to “spark of divinity.” As much as we love slapping stretch face around.