Nancy Pelosi Demands Zero Border Enforcement: Detention of Illegal Aliens Is ‘Form of Child Abuse’

President Donald Trump’s executive order which modifies his “zero tolerance” policy at the United States-Mexico border has left Democrats and the open borders lobby fighting for an end to all border enforcement, inviting floods of illegal immigration and cheap foreign labor into the country.

The zero-tolerance policy mandates that all illegal border crossers — including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children — be prosecuted and eventually deported from the U.S. This policy results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

In an effort to modify and strengthen his zero-tolerance policy, Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that keeps border crossing family units in detention together while they are prosecuted. These border crossing families will be held in facilities run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) rather than being released into the interior of the U.S. through the “Catch and Release” program.

Trump’s Migration E.O: Prosecute Migrants and Challenge ‘Flores’ Loopholehttps://t.co/OYv3jn9Mhy — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 20, 2018

For weeks, the open borders lobby and Democrats have blasted Trump for the zero-tolerance policy — even though the Obama administration also detained child border crossers, as Breitbart Texas exclusively reported — at the border, but remained unsatisfied with his executive order.

Read more