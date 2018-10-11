Nancy Pelosi: ‘Democrats Are for Securing Our Borders’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) declared yesterday that “Democrats are for securing our borders”–in the context of making an argument for why Americans should support her in opposing one of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Pelosi made the remarks about the border and immigration policy in a statement that started out making her case against an op-ed President Trump published yesterday in USA Today opposing the “Medicare for All” plan. She backed up her statements about immigration by invoking President Ronald Reagan.

“On immigration, Democrats are for securing our borders, protecting Dreamers, opposing the Trump Administration’s family separation policy and passing bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform,” said Pelosi in her statement. “As President Reagan said in his last speech as President, ‘Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier. This quality is vital to our future as a nation. If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.’”

