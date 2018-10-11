Nancy Pelosi: ‘Democrats Are for Securing Our Borders’

Image Credits: Youtube.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-Calif.) declared yesterday that “Democrats are for securing our borders”–in the context of making an argument for why Americans should support her in opposing one of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Pelosi made the remarks about the border and immigration policy in a statement that started out making her case against an op-ed President Trump published yesterday in USA Today opposing the “Medicare for All” plan. She backed up her statements about immigration by invoking President Ronald Reagan.

“On immigration, Democrats are for securing our borders, protecting Dreamers, opposing the Trump Administration’s family separation policy and passing bipartisan, comprehensive immigration reform,” said Pelosi in her statement. “As President Reagan said in his last speech as President, ‘Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we’re a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier. This quality is vital to our future as a nation. If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.’”

Read more

Watch: Democrats’ Goal In November Is To Win Congress So They Can Impeach President Trump

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, "It May Offend Muslims"

Frenchman Who Died to Save a Hostage From an Islamist Won’t Have Place Named After Him, “It May Offend Muslims”

Globalism
Comments
Hillary: Brexit "One of History's Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds"

Hillary: Brexit “One of History’s Greatest Self-Inflicted Wounds”

Globalism
Comments

Italy, EU Clash Over Cyberattack Sanctions

Globalism
Comments

Soros Project Joins Nonprofit Group to “Boost Democratic Candidates” in at Least 11 States – Report

Globalism
Comments

Brexit Scare After Report Details Loss of Trade With Over 70 Countries

Globalism
Comments

Comments