Nancy Pelosi Denounces Violent ‘Antifa’ Protesters: ‘Unequivocal Condemnation’

Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) issued a statement late Tuesday denouncing violent left-wing “Antifa” protesters, saying they deserve “unequivocal condemnation” — a move that marks a significant shift away from a Democratic narrative that attacked President Trump for highlighting violence from the “alt-left.”

Pelosi released the statement in the wake of the latest bout of left-wing violence in Berkeley, California, over the weekend. “Antifa” protesters jumped barricades and assaulted peaceful demonstrators at a right-wing event on Sunday.

The events are the latest in a number of violent acts by the left-wing thugs, often seen all clad in black and smashing windows, but many acts have been largely ignored by the mainstream media. Yet since President Trump highlighted the largely unreported left-wing violence aurrounding the events of Charlottesville, Virginia, such acts have slowly been receiving more coverage.

Pelosi had previously called for the House to censure Trump over his response to Charlottesville, but with the increasing rise of left-wing violence, on Tuesday she released a statement condemning the left-wing rioters.

