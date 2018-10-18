Nancy Pelosi Details Democrats’ Plan for Open Borders: ‘I Don’t See Any of Us Voting for Wall Funding’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says that if the Democrats take back the House in the 2018 midterm elections, none of them will vote for President Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an interview with Politico, Pelosi detailed her plans — or lack thereof — for the U.S.-Mexico border and national immigration policy, which does not include Trump’s proposed border wall.

I don’t see any of us voting for wall funding,” Pelosi said.

“We have a responsibility to secure our borders,” Pelosi said. “There are ways to do that that are consistent with civilization, humanitarianism, and who we are as a nation. We have to remove all doubt about that.”

Pelosi’s hinting that Congress must “remove all doubt” that the U.S. is humane could come in the form of House and Senate Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the nation, including the abolishment of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

