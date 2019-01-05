Nancy Pelosi Excuses Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Impeach That Mother**ker’ Comment

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi excused freshman Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s language in a now-viral vulgar video calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Friday.

Joy Reid asked Pelosi about Tlaib saying the Democrats were going to “impeach that motherf**ker,” at a town hall on Friday. The day before Pelosi became the Speaker of the House for the second time.

“So, you are not concerned at all about the way that the president’s base will react to the idea of the incoming Democratic caucus coming in with the idea already prebaked into the cake — [that] they are going to go and get him; you guys will go and get him?” Reid asked.

“You have to weigh the equities. That is not the position of the House Democratic Caucus. The equity to be weighed is: that’s freedom of speech of an individual member. As I said, generationally, that would not be the language I would use, but nonetheless, I don’t think we should make a big deal of it. I really don’t,” Pelosi began.

