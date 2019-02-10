Nancy Pelosi recreates 'sarcastic' clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

After defending her ‘sarcastic clap’ directed at President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., assured the public it was, in fact, sincere applause.

Nancy Pelosi Recreates Iconic Clap Back With Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom https://t.co/qgMd0nINzu pic.twitter.com/9EJLCkLqBf — Politic Talks (@politic_talks) February 10, 2019

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” she said to reporters on Wednesday.

She added: “I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message.”

However, it looked anything but sincere as she recreated the moment with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry.

The Speaker was attending the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles Friday. The event honored country music icon Dolly Parton.

She was caught by cameras laughing and recreating the moment with the entertainers as her husband looked on.

