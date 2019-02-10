Nancy Pelosi recreates 'sarcastic' clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at LA gala

After defending her ‘sarcastic clap’ directed at President Donald Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union speech, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Ca., assured the public it was, in fact, sincere applause.

“It wasn’t sarcastic,” she said to reporters on Wednesday.

She added: “I wanted him to know that was a very welcome message.”

However, it looked anything but sincere as she recreated the moment with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and singer Katy Perry.

The Speaker was attending the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles Friday. The event honored country music icon Dolly Parton.

She was caught by cameras laughing and recreating the moment with the entertainers as her husband looked on.

Read more


Alex Jones and a caller discuss the distinct pleasure they would receive from seeing Nancy Pelosi’s dentures involuntarily flying out of her mouth.


Related Articles

Pelosi Insists VA Blackface, MeToo Scandals Won’t Hurt ‘National Democratic Brand’

Pelosi Insists VA Blackface, MeToo Scandals Won’t Hurt ‘National Democratic Brand’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Campaign Knocks 'Deceitful Fraud' Elizabeth Warren As She Makes 2020 Bid Official

Trump Campaign Knocks ‘Deceitful Fraud’ Elizabeth Warren As She Makes 2020 Bid Official

U.S. News
Comments

Gallup: Five Million Latin Americans Coming to U.S. in Next 12 Months

U.S. News
comments

Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On ‘Free-Money For Lazy People’ FAQ Debacle

U.S. News
comments

Chase Bank Abruptly Bans Proud Boys Leader

U.S. News
comments

Comments