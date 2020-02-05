Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Copy Of Trump's SOTU Speech As He Finishes Speaking

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday night decided to dramatically rip up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after his speech ended.

WATCH:

Asked why she ripped his speech up, Pelosi said: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

I guess we should thank her for not taking a dump on it?


The much-anticipated and pivotal Iowa Caucuses resulted in a complete disaster for Democrats on Monday, with still no results available following a bungled voting app rollout.

The squad all staged similar protests.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decided not to attend the speech at all because “none of this is normal.”

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) decided to start proudly identifying as Palestinian.

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) decided to start proudly identifying as Somali.

“This is what America looks like,” Omar bragged.

Ayanna Pressley (D-OH) also joined in the protest by refusing to attend.

Is this behavior “normal”?

