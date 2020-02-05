Nancy Pelosi Rips Up Copy Of Trump's SOTU Speech As He Finishes Speaking

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday night decided to dramatically rip up her copy of President Trump’s State of the Union speech immediately after his speech ended.

WATCH:

Asked why she ripped his speech up, Pelosi said: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on why she ripped up President Trump’s speech: “Because it was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/nYTjAZAwGo — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) February 5, 2020

I guess we should thank her for not taking a dump on it?



The much-anticipated and pivotal Iowa Caucuses resulted in a complete disaster for Democrats on Monday, with still no results available following a bungled voting app rollout.

The squad all staged similar protests.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) decided not to attend the speech at all because “none of this is normal.”

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution. None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) decided to start proudly identifying as Palestinian.

"There is no right or wrong way to protest." —@ayannapressley I'm joining my sisters in Congress in wearing white–my white #PalestinianThobe–to #SOTU. Being #unapologeticallyMe is my way of protesting this #ImpeachedPresident. pic.twitter.com/S8bHJPyDpz — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 4, 2020

Ilhan Omar (D-MN) decided to start proudly identifying as Somali.

Yes sis, our presence is resistance 💪🏽 I am wearing my Ayeeyo’s Cambuur garbeed and bringing the Arawelo spirit to the people’s house. #firsts #RepresentationMatters #SOTU https://t.co/xOkZRB432y pic.twitter.com/a7GHiEo1uY — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2020

“This is what America looks like,” Omar bragged.

This is what America looks like ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/4NCDdxJsql — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 5, 2020

Ayanna Pressley (D-OH) also joined in the protest by refusing to attend.

The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham #SOTU → https://t.co/DTwG3Y7dK3 pic.twitter.com/Hres8eAFkK — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 4, 2020

Is this behavior “normal”?

